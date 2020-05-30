Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.54

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.54 and traded as low as $13.40. Trakm8 shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 28,319 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.54.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.