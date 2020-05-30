Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.13

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $23.00. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 155,721 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 million and a PE ratio of -107.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.30.

Tri-star Resources Company Profile

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

