ValuEngine Upgrades ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) to Buy

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.80. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

