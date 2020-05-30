Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $203.69

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.69 and traded as high as $208.00. Victoria shares last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 437,198 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on VCP shares. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Victoria from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The firm has a market cap of $254.56 million and a P/E ratio of -54.86.

In related news, insider Andrew Harrison purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £29,340 ($38,595.11).

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

