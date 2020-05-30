Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $7.70. Village Farms International shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 1,368,537 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm has a market cap of $413.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7,290.00.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$43.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.4945205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini purchased 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 668,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$829,062.76.

About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

