Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $6.52. Vince shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 55,900 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNCE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vince by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vince by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vince by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

