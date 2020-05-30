Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,153 ($15.17).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 764.50 ($10.06) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 757.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,086.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82.

In other news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Insiders have acquired 19,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,780 in the last 90 days.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

