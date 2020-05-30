Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE WM opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

