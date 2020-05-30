Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

NYSE:WFC opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

