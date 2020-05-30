Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post sales of $307.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $268.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of WAL opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,179.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 over the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.