Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $1.67. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 5,187,487 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00.

In other news, insider Fiona Robertson bought 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,704.88 ($35,251.68).

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

