William Blair Comments on Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

LULU stock opened at $300.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.00. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $301.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,916 shares of company stock valued at $132,896,980 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

