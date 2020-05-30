William Blair Comments on Passage Bio’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $986,875.00. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,947,500.00.

About Passage Bio

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

