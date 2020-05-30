William Blair Weighs in on Perspecta Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Perspecta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

PRSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

PRSP opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,856 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after buying an additional 1,314,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

