WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.57

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.57 and traded as low as $39.96. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 21,300 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOL. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,478,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,424,000 after buying an additional 161,985 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

