Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 299.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.