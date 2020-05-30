Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

XERS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 323.82% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. Research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 22,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $78,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,100.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,541 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,173,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

