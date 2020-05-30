Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $777.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.30 million. Hub Group posted sales of $921.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

