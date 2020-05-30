Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will post sales of $810,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $850,000.00 and the lowest is $760,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.86 million, with estimates ranging from $3.59 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

