Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.12 Million

Analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $436.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $441.96 million and the lowest is $425.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $490.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek bought 2,500 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 147,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 112,433 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174,552 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

