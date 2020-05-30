Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) to Hold

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

CSPR opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $113.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.