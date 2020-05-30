Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.69.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,662,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,986,433 shares of company stock valued at $642,620,485.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

