Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to “Buy”

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $20.08 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,450,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,335,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after buying an additional 242,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 150.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 127.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 1,042,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

