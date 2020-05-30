Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to “Hold”

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,415. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

