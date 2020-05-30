Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to Buy

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 40.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 1,404,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

