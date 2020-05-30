Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to Buy

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CHL opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHL. FMR LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $9,048,000. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

