-$0.10 EPS Expected for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.02). Century Aluminum posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

CENX stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

