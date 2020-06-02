$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.30. HMS reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMSY. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 256,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

