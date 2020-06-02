-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.37). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 3,039,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 207,012 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.