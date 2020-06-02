-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.37). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 3,039,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 207,012 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

