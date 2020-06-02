$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. TTEC posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

In related news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

