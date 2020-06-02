13,135 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,887,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 291,500 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 755,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,551,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189,016 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,708,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

