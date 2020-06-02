96,073 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.95% and a negative net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

