Aave Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.96 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Aave has a total market capitalization of $85.96 million and $2.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, HitBTC and Bibox. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.04414852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Aave Profile

LEND is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox, Alterdice and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

