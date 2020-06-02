Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

ANF opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $17,569,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

