Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 61,913 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.