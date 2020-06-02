Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,232 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 197,986 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 183,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

