Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of CBTX worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBTX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CBTX by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. CBTX Inc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $509.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that CBTX Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $698,680. 30.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

