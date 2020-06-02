Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 4,638 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $3,968,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,330,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.62. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

