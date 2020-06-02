Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

HAS stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

