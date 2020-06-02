Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Trinseo worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trinseo by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Trinseo by 62.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $769.01 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.75. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

