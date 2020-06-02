Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,956 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Ooma worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ooma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ooma Inc has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,653 shares of company stock valued at $161,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

