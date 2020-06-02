Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $227,153. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.