Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,114 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Argus lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

