Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $113.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Also, EVP Kim J. Capeloto acquired 9,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,475 shares of company stock valued at $236,809. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

