Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 513.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,710 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,283,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $11,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,513 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,572,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares during the period. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of EGO opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Eldorado Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.