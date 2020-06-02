Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 319,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 110,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BG Staffing by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,322.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,600 shares of company stock worth $97,089.

Shares of BG Staffing stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. BG Staffing Inc has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.78 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

