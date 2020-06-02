Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 656,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 543,967 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 246,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

