Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 122.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of China Distance Education worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Distance Education in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Distance Education by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 128,235 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in China Distance Education in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in China Distance Education in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DL opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $41.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

