Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 131,141 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter.

CTO opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

