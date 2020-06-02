Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 476.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

RMD opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,315.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,159 shares of company stock worth $1,752,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

